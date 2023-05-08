The Lady Patriots softball team of South Pointe Christian School are the 2023 SCACS State Tournament Champions.
The school hosted the Softball Tournament Friday, May 5, winning the state title for two consecutive years.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Lady Patriots softball team of South Pointe Christian School are the 2023 SCACS State Tournament Champions.
The school hosted the Softball Tournament Friday, May 5, winning the state title for two consecutive years.
Head coach, Tommy Catoe, said he is so very proud of “those young ladies.”
“They are one of the most respectful, hard working, and determined group of girls I think I have ever coached,” Catoe remarked. “They gave 110% effort.
“They played with all heart,” Catoe said. “They knew this would be a back-to-back championship, and they truly played with all they had.”
Catoe said McKenna Miller was “awesome” on the mound and at the plate, with two home runs in the Tournament.
“I am so proud of all the girls,” he remarked.
Catoe said he was thankful for his assistant coach, Carmin Currie, and Calin Jowers, athletic director for the school.
The team was celebrated with an escort through Jefferson and Pageland by Sandhill, High Point, Pageland, and Ruby/Mt. Croghan fire departments, the Pageland Police Department, Lifeguard EMS, and the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.