COLUMBIA

Disability Rights South Carolina, a nonprofit organization that protects and advances the legal, civil and human rights of people with disabilities in South Carolina, has launched its Voting is My Right campaign. The statewide campaign promotes voter registration, voter education and voter encouragement among young people with disabilities.

For more information about Disability Rights South Carolina and the Voting is My Right campaign, visit disabilityrightssc.org/voting.