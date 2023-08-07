Disability Rights South Carolina, a nonprofit organization that protects and advances the legal, civil and human rights of people with disabilities in South Carolina, has launched its Voting is My Right campaign. The statewide campaign promotes voter registration, voter education and voter encouragement among young people with disabilities.
According to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, more than 11% of voters with disabilities experienced some type of difficulty voting in 2020 despite early voting and expanded access to mail-in voting due to COVID-19. This campaign is designed to inform young people with disabilities about their rights, the voting process and the various accommodations available to them so they feel empowered to let their voices be heard.
“We want people with disabilities to know that voting is more accessible than ever in South Carolina,” said Beth Franco, executive director of Disability Rights South Carolina. “With the addition of curbside voting, early voting and absentee voting by mail, people with disabilities have more options to cast their vote and make a difference.”
Along with providing information, resources and support, Disability Rights South Carolina collaborates with local and state government agencies to enhance accessibility and streamline the voter registration process.
“Voting is a right, not a privilege,” Franco said. “Our goal at Disability Rights South Carolina is to build a society where all people, regardless of type or severity of disability can exercise their right to vote independently and privately.”
In launching the Voting is My Right campaign, Disability Rights South Carolina reaffirms its commitment to championing the rights of individuals with disabilities and building a more equitable society. Through this campaign, Disability Rights South Carolina seeks to inform and inspire people with disabilities while breaking down the barriers to voting.
For more information about Disability Rights South Carolina and the Voting is My Right campaign, visit disabilityrightssc.org/voting.