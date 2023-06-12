McLeod Health has renewed the partnership with The Blood Connection (TBC) for an additional year to meet patient needs for blood products with a stable blood supply. This will be the fifth year that The Blood Connection has been the supplier of blood products to all the hospitals within McLeod Health. The Blood Connection is an independent, non-profit community blood center that has collected and supplied blood products in South Carolina for more than 60 years.

“McLeod Health is pleased to continue our partnership with The Blood Connection, our blood provider. Blood donation is a vital part in providing care to patients. As part of the McLeod Health mission, we are committed to hosting blood drives at McLeod locations. We encourage our staff and communities to join us and take part in this lifesaving effort,” said Will McLeod, CEO, McLeod Regional Medical Center.