High Point Fire Department Engines 11 and 21 were dispatched to a vehicle fire at the Exxon Refuel station 27 at 3370 Hwy. 601 North on Friday, Aug. 4, at 6:58 a.m.
High Point put out a request for Lanes Creek Fire Department to assist with the vehicle fire because High Point was about several minutes away.
According to High Point Chief Bill Bussie, Lanes Creek Engine 111 was returning to their station from a previous call and heard the request.
Bussie said Lanes Creek arrived on the scene within a couple of minutes to find a Ford F150 sitting next to fuel pumps with fire showing from the engine and passenger compartments.
The crew from Engine 111 advanced a hose and attacked the fire with water and foam, Bussie said. High Point Engine 11 supplied additional water, he said.
Bussie said a lady had pumped gas into her truck. When she got inside and cranked it up, she heard something pop.
He said someone called out to her to let her know her truck was on fire, and she was able to get out safely.
He said it appeared there was minor damage to the canopy over the gas pumps.
Bussie said fire departments assist each other with emergencies such as this one.
“It’s all about helping each other,” he remarked. “Nobody cares about what sticker is on the truck.
“They just want someone to help them,” he said.