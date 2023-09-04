On the morning of September 11, 2001, people the world over saw the face of evil in the kamikaze airplane crashes into the World Trade Center Twin Towers. In spite of all the attempts of psychologists to rationalize away sin and evil, it’s difficult to deny its effects in light of this mass murder.

We live in a fallen world very far from the paradise God created for us. Bad things happen to us that we simply can’t explain apart from evil. Given our tendency toward self-reliance, the bad things we encounter can drive us “to depend on God,” “to learn something” and “to come closer to Him,” say Katy, 7, Kelly, 6, and Kelsey, 7.

