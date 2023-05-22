PAGNWS-05-23-23 BUSC

COLUMBIA — The S.C. Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) and law enforcement partners statewide are focusing on seat belt enforcement ahead of Memorial Day with the kickoff of the Buckle Up South Carolina (BUSC) campaign.

The high-visibility enforcement, public information and education campaign will run in coordination with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s national seat belt enforcement mobilization May 15-June 4. The special enforcement period will run from May 22 through June 4.

