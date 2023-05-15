COLUMBIA – The VA’s 13th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event is back with goals of moving the body in support of your whole health and well-being, while also helping homeless Veterans.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m., May 18, 2023, at the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center’s (VAMC) Wellness Path at 6439 Garners Ferry Rd., Columbia.

Trending Videos