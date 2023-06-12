“God created dads so they could wrestle with their daughters or their sons or wife,” says Kaitlin, 8.
You’ve got to be tough to live in Kaitlin’s house. Yes, God created dads to wrestle, but also “to hug on,” says Taylor, 7.
“Sometimes dads like to show off, but the rest of the time, they’re playful,” says Kristen, 8. “They’re all big kids, and they always will be. Most of the time, they just want to be loved. You can tell they love you.”
Kristen, I’m glad your dad knows how to have fun, but you can bet he’s more mature than you think.
Dads are a pushover, says Elizabeth, 9: “I think God created dads so they can fall for your little face. Also, they can buy you anything you want when you say ‘please daddy.’ They always fall for that!” Lauren, 10, adds: “God created dads to tell you ‘yes’ when your mom says ‘no.’ ”
Well, a daughter’s plea and face can be irresistible, but a father who loves his daughter will say “no” sometimes.
If it wasn’t for dads, most moms would never go camping and fishing, says Adrienne, 10: “Moms wouldn’t dare go without electricity, bait a hook or touch a dead fish.”
Actually, “God made daddies so that they can help mommies,” says Manasi, 7. “When mommies have babies, dad can help name them.”
Actually, the Bible says woman was created to be a help to the man. But, of course, in the life of a family, there are many times when dads help moms.
The Bible also says, the dad is supposed to provide for his family. Kayla, 12, agrees: “Without dad who would support the family? Who would go to work, cut the grass and do all the hard work?”
And when there are problems, “Dad will help you up when you fall. If you are bleeding, he will take care of it,” says Esther, 8.
Whether you fall on the playground or in life, a good dad is always there to pick you up, bandage the wounds and send you on your way.
“God created dads to help people build things for God and to have faith in God,” says Alex, 8. The greatest thing a dad can build is not a house, stock portfolio or business empire, but a relationship with God in the lives of his children.
“God made daddies so they could be brave, grateful and like Jesus,” says Alaura, 7.
Jesus had to be brave when he obeyed his Father and allowed the soldiers to arrest him in the Garden of Gethsemane. He prayed, “Father, if you are willing, take this cup from me; yet not my will, but yours be done” (Luke 22:42). A few minutes later Jesus displayed courage by telling the soldiers, “If you seek me, let these go their way” (John 18:8). Throughout his life, Jesus gave thanks to his Father.
There are times when every dad has to make tough decisions. A dad who is grateful to God will find the courage to make the right ones.
Even dogs like godly dads, says Rebecca, 9: “Dad works so hard every day for my family, and he loves us all. He even loves my dog. And believe me, my dog loves him, too! We all love him, and he loves us and believes in Jesus.”
Point to ponder: Bless your father as your heavenly Father has blessed you.
Scripture to remember: “The father of the righteous will greatly rejoice, and he who begets a wise child will delight in him” (Proverbs 23:24).
Question to consider: Is your father rejoicing and delighting in you?
