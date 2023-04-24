Leaird named Region V-AA Director of the Year

Mitchell Leaird, Central High athletic director

 Photo contributed

Central High’s athletic director Mitchell Leaird said he was honored, as well as surprised, upon learning the S.C. Athletic Administrators Association recently named him the 2022-2023 Region V-AA Athletic Director of the Year.

“It was a very, very big honor,” Leaird remarked. “There were other athletic directors in the region who may have been more deserving.”

