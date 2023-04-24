Central High’s athletic director Mitchell Leaird said he was honored, as well as surprised, upon learning the S.C. Athletic Administrators Association recently named him the 2022-2023 Region V-AA Athletic Director of the Year.
“It was a very, very big honor,” Leaird remarked. “There were other athletic directors in the region who may have been more deserving.”
This is Leaird’s 31st year at Central High. He has served as AD there for the last nine years. He was varsity baseball head coach for 27 years and junior varsity football head coach for 22 years. He also taught math at the school for several years.
Leaird currently teaches eighth grade algebra at New Heights Middle. He said students taking algebra at the middle school will get high school credit for it.
This is Leaird’s second time being chosen Region V-AA Athletic Director of the Year. He said he didn’t quite remember the exact year, but it was about six years ago that he was first given the honor of AD of the Year in his region.
He said he has always tried to do the best for Central, the students, and the ball players.