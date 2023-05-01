Benefit lunch and bake sale
Benefit lunch and bake sale
There will be a benefit lunch and bake sale for Jonathan Cox Friday, May 5, at New Life Baptist Church, 202 N. Oak St., from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. to help with medical expenses.
BBQ grilled chicken plates will be $10 each. Various whole cakes and pies will also be for sale.
Local deliveries will be available. To pre-order, call 843-623-1183.
High Poin Baptist service
Please join us at High Point Baptist Church 11 a.m. Sunday, May 7, to hear Wesley Helms share his testimony about how God used Ground 40 to lead him to Christ and recovery.
Stamp out Hunger Campaign
The annual Stamp Out Hunger campaign will take place Saturday, May 13.
Please prepare to participate in the largest food collection program in the US. Your local postal carrier will pick up your donations the day of the campaign.
Your donations will go to the food bank in your area of the county, so you are helping your neighbors by participating. Please put nonperishable food items that come in non-glass containers in your mailbox before your mail runs on May 13.
‘Friday Night Under the Lights’ baseball game
The Central High varsity baseball team proudly announces the 2023 “Friday Nigh Under the Lights” baseball game at Central High baseball field Friday, May 19, at 6 p.m.
Glenda Cato, physical therapist with Chesterfield County Schools and coordinator for the event, said all of the students participating in the event should have a meaningful, as well as, joyful experience.
All admission will be $3, except for the ball players in the event. Light concessions will be available.
T-shirts for the game will be done by Rivers Graphics.
All commissions raised will go directly to fund the event for next year. For more details about the event, call 843-680-0241.