The Tyson/Blackwell family held its 50th Family Reunion Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2-3, with nearly 200 members in attendance.
The theme for this year’s reunion was “Livin’ this Life like it’s Golden.”
A 70’s Throwback event was held Saturday at the Jefferson Community Center. Mollie Blackwell Massey, 86, received a first place prize for the best dressed participant of the event.
The annual Family Reunion Banquet was held that Sunday at Central High with Brandie Tyson officiating. During the banquet, each family group was recognized. Carolyn Tyson Chambers, 86, was introduced as the oldest family member in attendance. Chambers will be 87 in December. Joe Blakeney, 82, one of the founders of the Tyson/Blackwell Family Reunion and the only founder to still be living, was in attendance.
Also during the event, family members currently enrolled in college were given a monetary donation, and recent high school graduates were recognized. Couples engaged to be married were acknowledged as well.
A Celebration of Life Balloon Release was held outdoors to remember loved ones who had passed on.
Family reunion committee members included Brandie Tyson, Mitchell Baker, Pamela Baker, Tasha Ottney, Michelle Thompson, Phyllis Massey, and Tara Louallen.