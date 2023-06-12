McBee Elementary Honor Rolls
Fourth Quarter All A Honor RollSecond grade: Eliza Baker, Kenleigh Barfield, Savanna Besch, Lennox Blanco, Wesley Byrd, Ava Chacon, Harper Demby, Jase Hutto, Sophie Lamphier, Robbie Odegard, Kingston Pettigrew
Third grade: Laithan Atkinson, Kaylen Braswell, Nola Byrd, Troy Carlson, Ford Ferguson, Addyson Gainey, River Gainey, Nova Horton, Aubrey Johnson, Jaxon Kelley, Aubrey Kennington, Mac McCormick, Isabella Meza, Zephaniah Pettigrew, De’Amber Ponds, Emmalee Thomas, Brylee Wallace, Peyton Zeller, Piper Zeller
Fourth grade: Maddox Barefoot, Nathan Boatwright, Sophie Bradshaw, Aubrey Brigman, Curtis Cockfield, Anna Cummings, Mason Dunlap, Dalton Ellifrits, Harper Ferguson, Aubrey Gainey, Levi Griggs, Laylah Hart, Isaac Hoffman, Landon Hopkins, Bethannie Hutto, Makayla Linn, Kimber Melton, Daniel Meza, Preston Mungo, Kasey Olvera-Reynoso, Charlie Rivers, Sophie Smith, Natalee Winburn, Timaria Wright, Madison Yeggie
Fifth grade: Laiken Allison, DaniRose Andrews, Riley Dixon, Sophia Hayes, Michael Hodge, Laken Kelley, Braxton King, Korbin Lowery, Quinjesa McGee, Manuel Mendoza, Clark Morrell, Gantt Newsome, Eli Oliver, Gracelyn Palacios, Trey Pate, Tessa Plott, Alyssa Starling, Teegan Sutton, Baylee Watts, Braylen Woodell
Fourth Quarter A-B Honor RollSecond grade: Easton Boykin, Luke Bryant, Sophia Byrd, Neymi Cruz Domingo, Hailey Easterling, Austin Edwards, Tyler Floyd, Luke Hunnicutt, Amaya Landa, King Martinez, Scarlett Northcutt, Maggie Peavy, Jacques Pettigrew, Piper Reed, Samantha Scott, Cannon Tedder, Avery Walters, Brody Williams
Third grade: Chance Brister, Chance Caldwell, Lolli Childs, Carter Deason, Aubrey Edwards, Gatlin Freeman, Gabriel Harper, Avery James, Mason Johnson, Brian Lunn, Tyson Lupton, Gunner McDuffie, Abby Morrell, Crosland Morrison, Katelyn Morrison, Petyon Rowe, Talon Saxon, Leiah Smith, Sawyer Smith, Amasia Tyson, Axel Wright
Fourth grade: Dylan Amerson, Aubrey Bannister, Aubreigh Bullard, Za’chariah Butler, Savannah Caulder, Trey Collins, Zierre Dease, Zayden Ervin, Addison Gainey, Madelyn Geiger, Eli Goff, Jacob Granados, Jacob Hernandez, Mckinsley Holley, Jack-Lynn Johnson, Connor Jolly, Willma Oneal, Alisson Perez, Jaedyn Pettigrew, Julian Rebollar, Jamie Reed, Dana Rhoad, Easten Russell, Sydney Starling, Addison Teal, Gunnar Winburn
Fifth grade: Breyonna Black, Mariana Bonilla, April Burgess, Dava Byrd, Waylon Caulder, Mia Chacon, Kameron Deason, Yuvixa Gomez Lopez, Peyton Gregory, Anastasia Harper, Taylan Irvin, Jace Jones, Lilly Lupton, Ace Morrison, Kylie Smith, Zyan Thompson, Kati Vargas-Valdes, Taliyah Williams