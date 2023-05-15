Jennifer Dillon, District Teacher of the Year for 2023-2024

Jennifer Hardee Dillon, left, is the Chesterfield County School District Teacher of the Year for 2023-2024. Superintendent Dr. Chan Anderson, right, made the announcement during the TOY Banquet Thursday, May 11.

 Vanessa Brewer-Tyson

Jennifer Hardee Dillon, an English teacher at Central High, is the Chesterfield County School District Teacher of the Year (TOY) for 2023-2024.

District Superintendent Dr. Chan Anderson made the announcement during the annual TOY Banquet on Thursday, May 11, at Cheraw High. Dillon was chosen among two other TOY finalists, Anna Middleton, McBee High, and Jessica Mason, Long Middle.

