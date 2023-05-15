Jennifer Hardee Dillon, an English teacher at Central High, is the Chesterfield County School District Teacher of the Year (TOY) for 2023-2024.
District Superintendent Dr. Chan Anderson made the announcement during the annual TOY Banquet on Thursday, May 11, at Cheraw High. Dillon was chosen among two other TOY finalists, Anna Middleton, McBee High, and Jessica Mason, Long Middle.
Dillon, a 2002 graduate of Central High, is completing her 12th year of teaching at the school. She currently teaches college preparatory and honors English II. She has also taught English II, III, and IV, as well as creative writing and English SAT preparation at the school.
She will serve on the Teacher Forum next school year.
Dillon represented her school as TOY for 2013-2014 as well. She earned a bachelor of arts degree in English and education from Wingate University and a master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Capella University.
She and her husband, Lee Dillon, live in Jefferson with their three children.
All 16 of the district’s TOY’s were celebrated in a video presentation during the banquet. In addition to Dillon, Middleton and Mason, the TOY’s included Caroline Humanik, Petersburg Primary; Christine Davis, Pageland Elementary; Kevin Jarman, New Heights Middle; Chloe Tiller, Jefferson Elementary; Caitlin Tiller, McBee Elementary; Amanda Sheeler, Ruby Elementary; Cassidy Fischer, Plainview Elementary; Elizabeth Moss, Edwards Elementary; Marvis Rorie, Chesterfield-Ruby Middle; Kyle Pollard, Chesterfield High; Angela Parnell, Cheraw Primary; Andrea Clark, Cheraw Intermediate; and Lisa Evans, Cheraw. Each of them were honored with a plaque from the school district.
Stephanie Ramirez, 21-22 TOY, and Jennifer Byrd, 22-23 TOY, both congratulated the TOYs in their remarks during the banquet. South Carolina 2023 State Teacher of the Year, Dieon Jamison, was guest speaker for the program.
Dr. Nikki Hazzard, director of Human Resources for the District, and Dr. Tammy Faile, assistant superintendent, also officiated during the banquet.