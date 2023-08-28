The Wandering Bean held its Grand Opening Saturday, Aug. 26, at 145 S. Main St., Jefferson.
The business specializes in a variety of specialty coffee and other drinks.
Brooke Mullens, owner of the business, said her coffee shop was extremely busy during it opening last week. She said the shop has prices that are comparable with other businesses such as hers.
The shop also sells sweets, t-shirts, cups, and bracelets made from recycled products. She said sales from the bracelets go back to a charitable foundation in the Appalachians, where her parents are originally from.
Mullens said there are other vendors in her shop that sell products such as jewelry and candles.
Business hours for the coffee shop are 6 a.m. until 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. The shop is closed on Mondays. People who want to order ahead can go to shop.joe.coffee. You can check the business out on its social media page as well.
Mullens said The Wandering Bean has sold from a camper in various locations for three years. She said the business first started out in Lancaster.
She is a native of Buford and currently lives in Heath Springs.