American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Newsome Dr, Cheraw, was damaged by a fire Friday afternoon (May 19).
The Red Cross is helping two people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources.
The Red Cross is preparing families to act quickly through its year-round Home Fire Campaign and springtime Sound the Alarm efforts. During Sound the Alarm, volunteers meet with families by appointment throughout South Carolina to review fire safety for their household and practice their two-minute fire drill. Families interested in learning how to make their home safer can request a virtual appointment at redcross.org/sc.
HOW TO KEEP YOUR FAMILY SAFE
Help protect your family against home fires by taking two simple steps: Practice your two-minute escape drill and test your smoke alarms monthly. Visit SoundTheAlarm.org for more information and to pledge to prepare your family against home fires.
Create an escape plan with at least two ways to exit every room in your home. Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor's home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet.
Practice your escape plan until everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes.
Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Change the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it.
JOIN A REWARDING DAY OF GIVING BACK
People can download the free Red Cross Emergency App now to be ready in case of a disaster in their community. They can use the app’s “I’m Safe” button to connect with their loved ones. The Emergency App can be found in the app store for someone’s mobile device by searching for “American Red Cross” or by going to redcross.org/apps.
DISASTER ACTION TEAM VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
The American Red Cross of South Carolina needs the community’s help to respond to our neighbors in need. More than 2,000 people volunteer with the Red Cross throughout the state. It’s these volunteers who answer the call in the middle of the night to provide comfort to a family down the street impacted by a home fire. You can make a difference by turning tragedy into hope. Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to get started today.