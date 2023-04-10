Dr. Jason McGuire has been named coordinator for Information Technology for the Chesterfield County School District.
Dr. McGuire has been in public education for 18 years and has worked in all levels of education spanning from pre-school through 12th grades, as well as the university level. He has taught in both North and South Carolina.
McGuire taught in Union County Public Schools in North Carolina for four years. He transitioned to Chesterfield County Schools where he has served in the Pageland/Jefferson area schools for the past 14 years as a teacher and school administrator. Over the last eight years, he has served as principal at both Jefferson Elementary and New Heights Middle. Dr. McGuire also works as an adjunct professor for Wingate University for both the undergraduate and graduate levels.
McGuire earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Wingate University. He earned a Master of Education, Educational Specialist and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Wingate University.
He is a member of the Chesterfield County Administrators Association (CCAA) and the South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA). He also serves in worship ministry at his local church.
He is married to Hannah McGuire, director of Choral Activities for Central High School and Arts Coordinator for Chesterfield County Schools. They have one daughter, Kaydence.