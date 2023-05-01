The Pageland Business Improvement Grant (BIG) committee met April 3 to review applications for the grants before presenting them to Town Council.
Town Council approved the BIG grants for eight uptown businesses during its regular meeting last month.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Pageland Business Improvement Grant (BIG) committee met April 3 to review applications for the grants before presenting them to Town Council.
Town Council approved the BIG grants for eight uptown businesses during its regular meeting last month.
Recipients of the grants include: