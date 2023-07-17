PAGNWS-07-18-23 POLAND COLUMN ART

Harry Hampton’s legacy of woods and waters columns lives on in Congaree National Park.

 Tom Poland

Being a native Georgian, I didn’t grow up reading South Carolina writers. Nor do I recall reading Georgia writers, but I read a lot. Hemmed in as I was by strict parenting and Georgia woodlands, magazines and books connected me to a larger world. I read Outdoor Life and Field & Stream from cover to cover. North Carolinian, Robert Ruark, wrote a monthly column in Field & Stream, “The Old Man and The Boy.” In it he shared his experiences growing up along the North Carolina coast. He shared tales of his grandfather who taught him the art of hunting, fishing, and training of dogs. Ruark’s writing conveyed lessons learned in boyhood from his love for the outdoors.

When I wasn’t reading I was out roaming the woods behind my boyhood home. All those years ago of roaming woods and waters I had no inkling that I was destined to write of the outdoors and nature myself.