South Pointe Christian School Valedictorian: Natalyn Nicholson
Hometown: Pageland
Parents, siblings: Ryan and Crystal Nicholson, parents; Hannah, Patrick, and Rhett Nicholson, siblings
Clubs, sports, extracurricular activities: Softball (7yrs), Volleyball (7yrs), Basketball (4 yrs), Beta Club, American Christian Honors Society, Palmetto Girls State, Student Government (4 yrs).
Favorite subject and why: My favorite subject is Anatomy because I love to learn all about the complexity of the human body.
Favorite teachers and why: Over my many years at South Pointe I have had many different incredible teachers, and it is impossible to pick just one as my favorite.
Mentors and why: My mentors are my mom and my sister. My mom has constantly pushed me to always do my best and to be the best. She has shown me that I have potential that should not go to waste. My sister has influenced me to never take anything too seriously because life will get boring. She has also taught me to always take things day by day and to not stress about little things.
College planning to attend: Charleston Southern University
Career goals: I plan on majoring in Kinesiology during undergrad, on a track to get my doctorate in physical therapy.
Summer plans: My summer plans are to hang out with my friends and family as much as possible and to work at PYG Pizza.
Free time, hobbies: In my free time, I like to mess around with my siblings and play volleyball.
Three things I’m thankful for: I’m thankful for my grandparents for always taking care of me. For all of the opportunities I have been given in my life. And I’m thankful for the beach.
Words you live by: “Treat people with kindness”
Inspiration and motivation in becoming a top student at your school: My motivation for being a top student at my school is my mom for always pushing me to give everything my all and for always motivating me to do my best.