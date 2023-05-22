Jefferson’s annual Mayfest has seen continuous growth each year.
Jefferson’s annual Mayfest has seen continuous growth each year.
Laura Horton, coordinator for the event, said the turnout on Saturday was great.
“We continue to see growth each festival,” Horton remarked. “We had almost 50 vendors, including about 20 food trucks and food vendors.”
She said there were about 40 cars for the Cruise In. The Power Fanatics Mustang Club had several cars there, plus there were many antiques cars on display, she noted.
Entertainment for the event started at 4 p.m. with the Robinson Family, a local gospel group. Mary English, a local young talent, performed afterwards. The Al G & Friends Band finished off the evening with live R&B music.
Many people could be seen sitting in their lawn chairs, enjoying the foods and the music.
“Everyone seemed to be having a great time,” Horton said.
She said all of the vendors at the festival said they had great sales for the day.
She said the next town event will be their annual FallFest on October 14. The annual festivals are sponsored by the Jefferson Community Group.
“We look forward to having another great festival,” Horton remarked.