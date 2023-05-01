PRESS RELEASE
Northeastern Technical College (NETC) Board of Area Commissioners announced a tuition freeze for the 2023-24 academic year.
According to a release by the institution, the decision was made to help students and families with the financial burden of achieving their academic goals.
“We understand the financial challenges that many families are facing in these uncertain times,” said Dr. Kyle Wagner, President of NETC in the released statement.
“We want to do everything we can to support our students and their families as they pursue their academic and career goals.” Dr. Wagner continued, “By freezing tuition rates for the upcoming academic year, we hope to make it easier for students to continue their education without worrying about the financial impact.”
NETC announced the tuition freeze will benefit both in-state and out-of-state students, and those enrolled in certificate, diploma, and degree programs.
NETC said the tuition freeze is part of its commitment to support the economic growth and development of the region. The college said it hopes by making higher education more accessible and affordable, it can help to prepare the next generation to drive the local economy forward.
NETC is a two-year college offering academic programs that includes associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates. Accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), it serves students in Chesterfield, Marlboro, and Dillon Counties.
For more information about NETC and the tuition freeze for the 2023-24 academic year, visit www.netc.edu.