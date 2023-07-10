PAGNWS-07-11-23 STRUCTURE FIRE ART

Local fire departments responded to a structure fire in Jefferson on July 4.

 Contributed

Sandhill, High Point, and Pageland Fire departments responded to a structure fire at 120 McCaskill Road, Jefferson, Tuesday, July 4. Jefferson Rescue and Lifeguard EMS were also dispatched to the scene.

According to a social media report issued by High Point Fire Department, Sandhill VFD arrived on the scene first and reported a single-story home was fully involved with fire.