Sandhill, High Point, and Pageland Fire departments responded to a structure fire at 120 McCaskill Road, Jefferson, Tuesday, July 4. Jefferson Rescue and Lifeguard EMS were also dispatched to the scene.
According to a social media report issued by High Point Fire Department, Sandhill VFD arrived on the scene first and reported a single-story home was fully involved with fire.
The report said Sandhill firefighters advanced a hose line into the home and began attacking the fire, and that engines from High Point Fire arrived and set up a water supply operation. Engines from Pageland Fire arrived and advanced a second hose line to assist with fire attack, the report stated
The home was not occupied, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the report.