“When I am scared or don’t know what to do. I ask Jesus to give me power to not be afraid,” says Kaleb, 7.

Kaleb, this is a great place to start. When you’re afraid or confused, admit it. Go to the Lord and ask him to give you clarity and peace. Notice what Jesus said to his disciples when they saw him walking on the water: “It is I; do not be afraid” (John 6:20).

