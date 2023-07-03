The Pageland Watermelon Festival is sponsoring a Gospel in the Park Sunday, July 9, at Moore’s Park from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Music will be provided by the Caraway Family Singers, Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Macedonia Baptist Church of Jefferson, Terry and Betty Helms, the Mungo Family Singers, and Salem United Methodist Church.
Watermelon Festival Rodeo
The Pageland Watermelon Festival is holding a Rodeo July 14-15 at 121 Legion Circle. at 8 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Admission is $15. There is no charge for kids 6 and under. There will be eight Championship events, concessions and vendors. The event will also feature Rodeo Entertainer and Funny Man Keith Isley. No pets are allowed. For more information, call 843-680-0637.