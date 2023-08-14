Varsity schedule
Aug. 18: Darlington (Away game)
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Aug. 18: Darlington (Away game)
Aug. 25: Parkwood (Away game at 7 p.m.)
Sept. 1: Marion (Home game)
Sept. 8: Open date
Sept. 15: Lake View (Home game)
Sept. 22: Anson (Home game — Homecoming)
Sept. 29: Buford (Away game)
Oct. 6: Cheraw (Home game)
Oct. 13: Andrew Jackson (Away game)
Oct. 20: Chesterfield (Home game — Senior Night)
Oct. 27: North Central (Away game)
Games start at 7:30 p.m. unless noted
Aug. 24: Parkwood (Home game- 6:30 p.m.)
Aug. 31: Open date
Sept. 7: South Pointe (Away game — 6 p.m.)
Sept. 14: Lewisville (Away game — 7 p.m)
Sept. 21: Anson (Away game — 6:30 p.m.)
Sept. 28: Buford (Home game — 7 p.m.)
Oct. 5: Cheraw (Away game — 6 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Andrew Jackson (Home game — 7 p.m.)
Oct. 19: Open date
Oct. 26: North Central (Home game — 7 p.m.)