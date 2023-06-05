Central High Alumni and former Miss Pageland, Camila (Gibson) Pittman, was recently awarded the International Institute of Municipal Clerk’s (IIMC) Quill Award.
Pittman, who is the City Clerk in Greenville, SC, was presented the award on May 15, during the 2023 IIMC Annual Conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
According to a news release, the Quill Award is a an honor established to recognize Municipal Clerks who have distinguished themselves by making a significant and exemplary contribution to their community, their state, principality or province and, in particular, IIMC and their peers.
“I am humbled in receiving the Quill Award which recognizes the contributions made and service provided to the profession of Municipal Clerk,” Pittman told the Progressive Journal. “I have been honored to work closely with Municipal Clerks from around our state, our nation and literally our world during my tenure,” said Pittman. “It is a team effort as we work together to provide enhanced education and leadership development to Municipal Clerks as they serve citizens and businesses in the municipalities they represent.”
Pittman was also presented with the IIMC President’s Award of Merit in faithful service to the IIMC Membership.
When asked how Chesterfield County influenced her career and success, Pittman said, “Growing up, I believe I was inadvertently influenced by individuals who served as elected officials and in municipal positions through interaction in my church, schools and community activities. As a little girl, I remember visiting Pageland Town Clerk Louise Smith in the Town Hall and watching her assist citizens as they would come into the office. Also, my father, former Pageland Police Chief Billy Gibson, and his law enforcement journey with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, the Town of Pageland and the Town of Chesterfield was an influence to me and made a difference in my life as I witnessed directly his service in each of those communities.”
Pittman graduated from Central High in 1981. She is the first from the state to receive the Quill award. She has been with the city of Greenville since 1995 and served as the City Clerk since 2007.
“I can honestly say, I was not looking for this profession, but I am so blessed that it found me,” Pittman said.