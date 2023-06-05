Quill Award

IIMC President Pamela Smith (left) presents Camilla Pitman with the 2023 Quill Award.

 Submitted

Central High Alumni and former Miss Pageland, Camila (Gibson) Pittman, was recently awarded the International Institute of Municipal Clerk’s (IIMC) Quill Award.

Pittman, who is the City Clerk in Greenville, SC, was presented the award on May 15, during the 2023 IIMC Annual Conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota.