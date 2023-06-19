Approximately 30 children came out to enjoy a Father’s Day Field Day at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church on Saturday June 17.
The field day event featured several activities for kids of all ages to engage in, along with fathers, grandparents, uncles and other family members. Activities included basketball, volleyball, ping pong, hopscotch, board games, putt-putt, and a corn hole toss.
Paul Brewer, coordinator, said the event was an outreach to the community to give families the opportunity to do things together and to get kids active outdoors.
“It reminded me of when I was a kid playing baseball on the church grounds,” Brewer said. Brewer grew up in the local church.
The church provided free food for all participants of the event. Omar’s Sweets & Things of Lancaster provided popcorn, slushes, snow cones, nachos and more. Anthony Raley and his nephews prepared hotdogs, hamburger, cole slaw, and baked beans.