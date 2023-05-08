CHERAW — McLeod Health Cheraw announced it was awarded an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit upholding the standard of patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.
According to a release by McLeod, the designation recognizes McLeod Health Cheraw’s achievements for patient safety, by protecting them from preventable harm and errors. McLeod reported the new grades reflect performance primarily during the height of the COVID pandemic.
“Our top priority is to provide each of our patients safe, high-quality care,” said Bren Lowe, Chief Executive Officer for McLeod Health Cheraw in the release. “Achieving this national recognition consecutively underscores the commitment and dedication of our entire staff that demonstrates best patient practices. Our quality metrics continue to improve and that translates into better, more effective and safer care for those who entrust us with their health needs.”
According to the release, either an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F”, are assigned by the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, based on over 30 national performance measures that reflect errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems the hospital has in place to prevent harm.
“This recognition is a reflection of our teams’ hard work, dedication and tireless efforts to provide quality care for our patients,” said Catherine Rabon, Rural Regional Chief Medical Officer for McLeod Health. Surveys such as Leapfrog help us provide a culture of safety and identify how we can continue to improve the delivery of compassionate, quality care for every patient at McLeod Health Cheraw.”
“This new update of Hospital Safety Grades shows that, at the national level, we saw deterioration in patient safety with the pandemic,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “But this hospital received an ‘A’ despite those challenges. I congratulate all the leaders, staff, volunteers and clinicians who together made that possible.”
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
To see McLeod Health Cheraw’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org