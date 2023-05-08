CHERAW — McLeod Health Cheraw announced it was awarded an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit upholding the standard of patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

According to a release by McLeod, the designation recognizes McLeod Health Cheraw’s achievements for patient safety, by protecting them from preventable harm and errors. McLeod reported the new grades reflect performance primarily during the height of the COVID pandemic.

