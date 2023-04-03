“I commit myself to building positive relationships with them (students).”
Kyle Pollard, 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year (TOY) for Chesterfield High, believes his success in the classroom is due to his commitment to his students and building positive relationships with them.
Pollard is in his third year of teaching Strength and Conditioning to ninth through 12th graders at his school. Previously, he was the physical education teacher at Petersburg Primary for three years.
Pollard said he was humbled to be chosen by his fellow teachers to represent them as TOY for Chesterfield High.
He said he is very committed to his students.
“I commit myself to building positive relationships with them,” remarked Pollard. “I always continue to grow so I can make sure they have the best experience and chance to succeed within my classroom.”
He said he takes time to know his students as individuals.
“I spend upwards to 220 days a year with my students,” Pollard said. “So getting to know them and creating strong relationships with them is vital.
“Also, trying to incorporate or talk about things that are relevant in their lives goes a long way too,” he noted.
Pollard said he works in an environment where he has a positive relationship with his fellow teachers.
“I strive to be a team player and to help assist them whenever I can,” he remarked.
Pollard earned a degree in health and physical education from Wingate University and a graduate degree in exercise science from Liberty University.
He lives in Chesterfield and is the son of Tim and Cindy Pollard.