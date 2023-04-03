Kyle Pollard, Teacher of the Year for Chesterfield High

 Photo contributed

“I commit myself to building positive relationships with them (students).”

Kyle Pollard, 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year (TOY) for Chesterfield High, believes his success in the classroom is due to his commitment to his students and building positive relationships with them.

