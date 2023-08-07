PAGNWS-08-08-23 POLAND COLUMN ART

This wall is all that remains of Amick’s store.

 Tom Poland

Highway 34. It’s my route east to places like Ninety-Six, Abbeville, and Greenwood. When I drive Highway 34, I’m in my element — the back roads, but some back roads don’t easily give up their secrets. I’ve written that you can drive by a place 1,000 times and be unaware of its history. Such is the case with Chappels, South Carolina.

In the early 1990s, I’d drive Highway 34 to Highway 72 to Greenwood, making my way to Blazer’s Restaurant to meet family. Known for its shrimp and cheese dip, Blazer’s had great seafood and a view of Lake Greenwood. We met there often. I came to know Highway 34 quite well … I thought. Truth is I didn’t. As evidence, I present Exhibit One, Chappels, and the word “unincorporated.” You see that word attached to small communities, and that’s Chappells, this place where Highways 34 and 39 intersect. Still, as small as it is, two counties claim it—Saluda and Newberry.