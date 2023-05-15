The Chesterfield County School Board recognized its Athletes of the Year for schools across the county during its meeting, Monday, May 8.
Students from the area include:
Kade Ashcraft and Amira Raso were recognized as Central High’s Athletes of the Year. Amira was also awarded Co-District Female Athlete of the Year.
Evan Sullivan and Diana Williams were recognized as McBee High’s Athletes of the Year.