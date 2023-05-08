Town Council recognizes local Teachers of the Year

The Pageland Town Council recognized local 2023-2024 Teachers of the Year during its regular meeting Tuesday, May 2. From left are Dr. Jason McGuire, New Heights Middle principal; Kevin Jarman, teacher at New Heights; Ellen Middleton, Pageland Elementary principal; Christine Davis, teacher at Pageland Elementary; Dr. Shanika David, Petersburg Primary principal; Caroline Hancock Humanik, teacher at Petersburg; and Jennifer Hardee Dillon, teacher at Central. Town Council members, at back from left, are Calvin Hancock, Jessie Mangum, Kimberly Mangum, Mayor Jason Evans, Shane Hancock, Jimmie Baker, and Harold Hutto, Mayor pro tem.

 Vanessa Brewer-Tyson

The Pageland Town Council recognized local Chesterfield County Teachers of the Year for 2023-2024 during its regular monthly meeting, on Tuesday, May 2.

Mayor Jason Evans spoke briefly about his path through the school system, which began at Petersburg Elementary. He mentioned some of the teachers that helped shape his future, including Mrs. Huntley, Mrs. Benton, Mrs. Rowell, and Mrs. Minnie Miller. He said Miller was truly an example of “tough love.” Evans said “if you didn’t have Mrs. Minnie Miller, that was your problem.”

