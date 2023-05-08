Town Council recognizes local Teachers of the Year

The Pageland Town Council recognized local Chesterfield County Teachers of the Year for 2023-2024 during its regular monthly meeting, on Tuesday, May 2.
Mayor Jason Evans spoke briefly about his path through the school system, which began at Petersburg Elementary. He mentioned some of the teachers that helped shape his future, including Mrs. Huntley, Mrs. Benton, Mrs. Rowell, and Mrs. Minnie Miller. He said Miller was truly an example of “tough love.” Evans said “if you didn’t have Mrs. Minnie Miller, that was your problem.”
The Teachers of the Year honored included Kevin Jarman, health and physical education teacher at New Heights Middle; Christine Davis, fifth grade teacher at Pageland Elementary; Caroline Hancock Humanik, kindergarten teacher at Petersburg Primary; and Jennifer Hardee Dillon, college preparatory and honors English teacher at Central High.
School administrators were there to make remarks about the Teachers of the Year who represented their schools.
Kevin Jarman, New Heights Middle
Dr. Jason McGuire, principal at New Heights, said Kevin Jarman teaches “from bell to bell.” “He’s the first one to get there,” McGuire said. “And he’s the last to leave.” He said Jarman has love and compassion for the students. Jarman has been teaching and coaching at New Heights for the last four years. He is a teacher/coach retiree from North Carolina and has a total of 38 years in the field of education.
Christine Davis, Pageland Elementary
Pageland Elementary principal, Ellen Middleton, said she has known Christine Davis for a long time. “She has been a breath of fresh air for me,” Middleton said. She said Davis was her “go-to girl” when she first became principal of the school. Middleton said Davis was “it” when you talk about tough love. “She has high expectations for her students,” Middleton said. “She knows their data.” “She knows her kids up one side and down the other,” Middleton remarked. “And the parents know that.” She said Davis is a true leader for their school. Davis has been an educator in the district for the last 25 years. She is chairperson of her department at the school.
Caroline Hancock Humanik, Petersburg Primary
Dr. Shanika David, principal at Petersburg Primary, said she was so proud to have Caroline Humanik represent their school. She described Humanik as a “child whisperer.” She said like her mother, Anna Hancock, who also teaches at the school, she is able to calm children down who may be “very upbeat.” “She has done a great job with all of our children,” David said. “She brings a great spirit to our school. “She is one I would want my own daughter to have,” remarked David. Humanik is in her fourth year of teaching at the school.
Jennifer Hardee Dillon, Central High
McGuire made comments about Jennifer Dillon in the absence of Central High principal, Thomas Brewer, who was unable to attend the meeting. McGuire said he could not comment about Dillon from a supervisory position, but he could as a friend. “I wouldn’t be the educator I am today if it had not been for Mrs. Dillon,” he said. “There’s so much she has poured into the students and staff.” “I am totally rooting for her,” McGuire said. “She’s an educator who looks at the whole child. “She loves and cares about our kids,” he remarked. Dillon is completing her 12th year at Central. She is a top three finalist for the 2023-2024 District Teacher of the Year. The District winner will be announced May 11 during a banquet celebrating all of the Teachers of the Year.
You don’t hear thank you enough
Before commenting about his daughter, Town Councilman Shane Hancock congratulated all of the local Teaches of the Year. Hancock said he and his wife knew at an early age “Caroline” would be a teacher. “She does a great job,” Hancock said. “We wanted her to choose a career in which she could make a difference.”
In his remarks, Town Councilman and Mayor pro tem Harold Hutto, a retired school administrator with the district, also congratulated all of the local Teachers of the Year. “I come from a position of understanding somewhat of what you go through,” remarked Hutto. “From day to day, it’s very challenging; it’s a challenging time. “You don’t hear thank you enough,” he said. “Many days you may go home feeling dejected, but you always rise to the occasion.”
Evans presented each of the local Teachers of the Year with an award honoring their dedicated service in educating local children.