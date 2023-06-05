Jesus meant that if you believe in Him, you will not be hungry spiritually!” says Megan, age 11.

Everyone loves good food, though many of us would do better if we loved it less. It’s so easy to indulge the appetite of our stomachs while neglecting the hunger for reality in our souls. When we settle for the spiritual cotton candy of the entertainment world, we find ourselves feeling empty and restless.

