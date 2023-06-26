Residents of Springhill Assisted Living, 514 S. Gum Street, and their families enjoyed the facility’s first annual Karaoke Family Night Thursday, June 22.
The evening of fun and singing started with a hot dog dinner with the fixings. David Jenkins of Gentiva Hospice grilled the hot dogs for the event.
Residents and their families then gathered around for the Karaoke entertainment, which was the highlight of the night. Dee Lear and children, Madeline “Bay” Gaskins and Britton Gaskins, joined together to sing along with the music for the residents. Some of the family members and residents joined in to help with the singing.
Adrena Dundy, residence services coordinator for the facility, said just about all of the residents had a family member there to celebrate their first Karaoke Family Night.
“The residents really enjoyed it,” Dundy remarked. “They were still talking about it the next morning and saying we should do this again.”
Dundy said Ginger Benson, director of the facility, came up with the idea to hold the event. The two of them started putting the plan in motion, she said.
Benson and Dundy intend to make the event an annual one.