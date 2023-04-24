South Pointe Christian Honor Rolls
Third Quarter — All A Honor RollsFirst grade: Silas Beard, Emerson Gaddy, Carmen Harris, Anna Rivers, Paisley Tucker
Second grade: Samara Diaz, Augusta Foard, Stella Helms, Ava Johnson, William Jowers, Bailey Kirkley, Colton Michaw, Bentley Plyler, Gunner Ratliff, Olivia Rivers, Eliana Sherbo, Kyleigh Threatt, Devyn Wallace
Third grade: Suri Beard, Analise Bridwell, Elena Deason, Autumn Gaskins, Luke Johnson, Carver Phillips, Ella Price, Ryder Riggins, Ellie Rodgers, Rylee Smith, Caleb Yarborough
Fourth grade: Liam Clay, Parker Kirkley, Carter Price, William Rivers, Mahalah Winstead
Fifth grade: Ian Hargette, Reagan Rollings, Carleigh Wright
Sixth grade: Sawyer Burr, Millie Sanders, Emerson White
Seventh grade: Bella Currie, Aiden Gainey, Jackson Kirkley, Logan Martin, Caden Price, Brayden Rollings, Jaxon Smith
Eighth grade: Ashton Gaskins, Sam Mills, Brock Jenkins
Ninth grade: Baylor Currie, Lily Floyd, Maleah Hicks, McKenna Miller
Tenth grade: Chloe Chernutan, Clint Mills, Destiny Robinson, Lydia Winstead, Dennis Anderson
Eleventh grade: Alexis Pope, Logan Price, Hailey Savage, Brooke Twitty
Twelfth grade: Suzanne Catoe, Julianna Edwards, Natalyn Nicholson
Third Quarter — A-B Honor RollFirst grade: Kaydence McGuire, Luke Price, Luke Rummage, Demetri Spivey, Aiden Sullivan, Anniston Wilson
Second grade: Ross Burr, Hunter Eason, Ace Godwin
Third grade: Celsey Griffin, Whitley Hayes, Trinity Johnson, Meguel Knoles, Ava Laws, Brookelyn Myers, Rhett Nicholson, Rylee Smith
Fourth grade: Ava Austin, Ansley Helms, Gabriel Honeycutt, Haven Jowers, Alayna Powell, Trotter Rodgers
Fifth grade: Aleah Atkinson, Malachi Chambers, Carys Griffin, Hannah Jowers, Addison Lewis, Matthew List, Addison Ratliff, Brooklyn Seegars,
Sixth grade: Addison Arant, Jacob Brown, Jenson Clay, Bella Goodwin, Avery Hicks, Brody Lowery, Makayla Lowery, Mason Mills, Tegan Price, Brody Tomberlin
Seventh grade: Carson Atkinson, Collin Griffin, Ava Steele, Jana Taylor
Eighth grade: Madison Brewer, Dawson Jowers, Patrick Nicholson
Ninth grade: Aiden Arant, Jesse Wright
Tenth grade: Carla Griffin, Macy Mullis
Eleventh grade: Alexandria Cato, Luke Hasty, Thomas Rorie, Kaylee Twitty
Twelfth grade: Olivia Chernutan, Hannah Freytag, Daniel Pitman, Katie Lee, Cameron Wallace