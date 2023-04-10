Three teachers of the Chesterfield County School District have been named finalists for the district’s 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year (TOY).
They are Jennifer Dillon of Central High, Anna Catherine Middleton of McBee High, and Jessica Mason of Long Middle.
The district’s TOY will be announced at the Teacher of the Year Banquet May 11. A panel of judges from outside of the district will choose the district’s TOY.
District Superintendent Dr. Chan Anderson said each finalist is passionate and has a proven track record of success inside and outside of the classroom.
“I am confident that the winner will represent our district very well during the 2023-2024 school year,” Anderson remarked.