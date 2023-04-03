Mt. Croghan holding Clean-up Week
The town of Mt. Croghan has scheduled April 3-8 as Community Clean-up Week.
All area residents and volunteers are urged to participate by cleaning up their yards and roadways. All bags of trash picked up during the week should be dropped off behind the town museum. Saturday’s cleanup concentration will be in the town limits. The town will have safety vests, trash bags, gloves, and pickup sticks available for pickup at the Community Center.
The Chesterfield County Democratic Party will meet 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 33 Wesley Chapel Rd., Pageland.
First Presbyterian Church, 207 S. Maple, is sponsoring a Stations of the Cross event Friday, April 7, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Everyone is welcome to attend this outdoor ceremony. It will start at the church and move around to different stations right on the block.
The Chesterfield County chapter of the Federation of the Blind meets 10 a.m. the second Thursday of each month at Beth’s Country Dinner. This chapter can give you the latest updates on any vision services for the vision challenged and the Blind as well.
The Mt. Croghan Historic Museum is now open the first and third Sunday of each month, except for holidays. Museum hours are 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. You can also contact the mayor or any Town Council member to schedule a visitation at another time, if needed.