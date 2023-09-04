The Town of Pageland shared news of some of its activities and accomplishments so far in 2023, expressing gratitude to those who work for the Town who helped make them possible.
January
• Voted to participate in Comprehensive Plan (non-voting member) for Chesterfield County but retain its Planning Commission
• Equipped 3 new police vehicles
February
• 2023 BIG Grant program approved
• Allowed 40 hours (non-transferable) of Community Center use to Chamber of Commerce for events; $1,500 allocated for music events in Moore’s Park
• Approved addition of Christmas decorations to highway 207 in Petersburg community; if funds remain, also add electricity from Oak St to Highway 207 up to Arnold St and the 100 block of Maple St. (not to exceed $11,000)
• Adopted policy change for employee time off
• Sherry Honeycutt was named Mainstreet Director of Pageland
March
• Approved First Amendment Audit Policy
• Appointed Judge Miskelly for 22 months beginning March 2023
• Town Litter Cleanup March 17-25
April
• Presented Willie Williams Service award to Gail Leaird
• Approved Ordinance 474 — Impact Fee and Ordinance 475 Water and Sewer Impact Fee
• Approved Airport Through the Fence agreement for $.05 per square foot for hangars not owned by town
• 2023 BIG Grants awarded to approved applications
• Applied for Chesterfield County accommodations grant
• Purchased new town vehicle
May
• Recognized Teachers of the Year (Central, Petersburg, Pageland Elem, New Heights)
• Approved Platinum sponsorship for Juneteenth celebration
• Accepted $13,500 V-Safe grant for Fire Dept
• Kelly Tarlton began Clerk Certification classes
June:
• Alive after Five kicked off to help promote downtown shopping
• Appointed Germaine Spears and Devontae Ratliff to Grievance Committee
• Appointed Jordan Seidhom to Airport Committee to replace Dean Grant
• Town developed a uniform procedure for all civic organizations who wish to make changes to public property, and continued authorization for the Pageland Garden Club to upkeep the items that they have been working on
• Accepted Walmart grant of $5000
• Sponsored Sheriff’s Office SRO Camp
• Changed engineering firms to Kellhan Brothers for future projects
• Adopted Hazardous Mitigation Plan update
• Beautification Committee approved downtown bench repainting; Mainstreet Director to place them
July:
• Approved Chesco Services to provide janitorial services at Town Hall
• Partnered with Sherby Blakeney for Pageland area school employee appreciation event
• Approved repairs to Rescue Squad due to water damage
• Authorized participation in countywide Water/Sewer study by providing information only
• Shane Sligh, Jason Evans, and Kim Mangum attended the Municipal Association of SC annual meeting in Greenville, SC
The Town reminded residents that as the fall approaches, there will be several events to beheld downtown.