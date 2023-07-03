Mrs. Teresa Parks Martin, 61, of Peachland, NC passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at her home.
She is survived by her sons, Jay Martin and Nolan Martin; brother, Bobby Parks, Jr.
Celebration of Life Funeral Service is 2:15 p.m., Tuesday, July 4, at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Marshville, NC with Dr. Mel Winstead officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 6510 Mt. Moriah Church Rd, Marshville, NC 28103.
Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland, South Carolina (www.baumgartnerfh.com) is serving the Martin family.