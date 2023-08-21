Nearly 80 automobiles of all makes and models were showcased at The Palmetto Car Show on Saturday.
Baumgartner Funeral Home and Greenlawn Memorial Park sponsored the annual event held at the American Legion Smith-Graves Post 92 field. Participants of the free event enjoyed food, music, and giveaways.
Top and first place winners of the car show by category are as follows:
• Best in Show: Ronni Laney — 1969 Dodge Challenger
• People’s Choice: Britt Rollins — 1973 Dodge Challenger
• Best GM/Chevy: Earl Lindsey — 1963 Impala
• Best Ford: John Tuttle — 1979 Ranchero
• Best Mopar: Britt Rollins — 1971 Challenger
• Best Import: John Brewer — 1973 TR-6
• Best Truck: Steve McManus — 1969 C-10
• Best Street Rod: Mike and Janet Robinson — 1934 Chevy
• Best Rat Rod: Kenworth Seegars — 1969 F-600
• Best Modern Muscle Car 2,000 or newer: Michael Melton — 2016 Helcat
• Best Motorcycle: Lacey Keeling — 2014 CanAm
• Best Tractor: Steve Taylor