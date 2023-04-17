Simeon J. Little, owner of Man of God Photography, says his business, though relatively new, strives for quality and excellence in every shoot.
The business offers a wide range of photography services, including family portraits, senior photos, headshots, product photography, weddings and other special events.
Little, a native of Jefferson, said family photos are especially important for bonding as a family and making memories.
His real interest in photography started in 2015 when he won second place in the Chesterfield Soil and Water Conservation District (CSWCD) Photo Contest.
Since then, Little said his passion for photography has only gotten stronger.
He also loves to draw and has had a lifetime of being an artist.
Little won second place in the National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) Poster Contest in 2018.
“Being both an artist and photographer makes my photos even better,” he remarked.
Little said he intended to start his photography business in 2020 but didn’t have a name for it.
“I almost went with Simeon Little Photography,” he said.
Little recalled one day when he was praying in mid-December of that same year, God gave him the name for his business. A week or two later, he said while praying, the Lord showed him the logo for the business as well.
He did his first photo shoot on December 25, 2020. It was a family portrait session.
“After that first shoot, I realized I could do photography as a business,” he said. “So I buckled down and got everything ready for the challenge.”
He launched Man of God Photography on February 22, 2021.
Little said he studied under a number of professional photographers, including Joel Sartore, Jim Harmer, Joel Grimes, and other online video courses. He also attended college online for a year and half after graduating high school.
He is the son of Raymond and Hannah Little, also of Jefferson. He has two brothers and three sisters.