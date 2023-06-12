Hospice of Chesterfield County Foundation recently donated age-appropriate grief and bereavement books to all five libraries in the county.
Cindy Beard, director, said the Foundation wanted to give something that was beneficial to the community. She said there was a need in the area for a wide range of books dealing with the different types of grief.
Each of the five libraries in the county received about a dozen books for patrons to check out. They included the Pageland Community Library, 109 W. Blakeney St.; the Fannie D. Lowry Memorial Library, 500 N. Main St., Jefferson; the McBee Depot Library, 96 W. Pine Ave.; Chesterfield County Library, 119 W. Main St.; and the Matheson Memorial Library, 227 Huger St., Cheraw.
“People really need to check these books out,” Beard remarked. “Actually, people have already started checking them out.”