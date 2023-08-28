New and returning Northeastern Technical College’s student athletes officially began their season.
Whether a student is golfing, running cross country, or gaming, NETC student athletes must adhere to National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) rules and regulations, which were reviewed during the NETC athletic orientation held July 27 to inform student athletes of their responsibilities.
Joining NETC athletics are golfers Gavin Kuhn, of Chesterfield, and Hunter Lee, of Florence, S.C. Returning are double athlete Jeremy Clark, of McBee, for cross country and esports, and esports player Ethan Jones, of McBee, who joins the Trailblazer golf team.
West Florence High graduate Hunter Lee has roots in the Cheraw area as his second home where he visits his grandmother. Lee is rarely without his golf clubs, toting them with him at orientation with plans to find a driving range at the end of day, or as soon as he can.
Lee signed his letter of intent to play as a Trailblazer during his senior year attending West Florence High.
“Northeastern Technical College stood out to me and showed me the most love,” he said.
Lee is pursuing an associate degree in criminal justice.
Returning to cross country is Jeremy Clark. Clark ran cross country at McBee High for three years and enters his second season running for the NETC Trailblazers. He enjoys lacing up against runners at other colleges. “I’ve run against the Citadel, Newberry and Winthrop,” said Clark, who is working towards an associate in applied science in general technology with an emphasis in electrical.
Clark also doubles as an Esports athlete and helped recruit teammate Ethan Jones, also in his second year at NETC.
“Esports seemed fun, and it was a new experience,” Jones said. “There’s a big difference between casual gaming and competitive.”
In competitive gameplay, opponents can be vicious, and patience is a virtue, he said.
Jones is pursuing an associate in applied science in general technology in computer technology.
Returning to NETCs Esports are Zack Eason and Luke Byrd, and picking up Nicholas Oakley, Victor Barrington, and Josh McMillon.
Student athletes must have a high school diploma or equivalent and NCJAA rules do not have an “eligibility clock” or an age limit. Student-athletes must be enrolled full-time with at least twelve credit hours and maintain a 2.0 GPA.
NETC students interested in joining the Trailblazer teams or to play intramural sports should visit online at www.net.edu, click the Student Resources link, select Athletics, and click one of the available athletics programs.