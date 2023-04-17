Pageland Rescue responds to crash

Pageland Rescue, along with High Point Fire Department and Lifeguard EMS, responded to a two-vehicle crash Sunday, April 16, at the intersection of Hwy. 9 and Airport Road.

 Photo contrubuted

Captain Jay Rivers of Pageland Rescue said two pickup trucks were involved in a collision at the intersection of Highway 9 and Airport Rd. shortly after 2 p.m.

