Pageland Rescue responds to crash

The Pageland Rescue Squad, along with High Point Fire Department and Lifeguard EMS, responded to an accident involving two motor vehicles Sunday, April 16.
Captain Jay Rivers of Pageland Rescue said two pickup trucks were involved in a collision at the intersection of Highway 9 and Airport Rd. shortly after 2 p.m.
Upon arrival on the scene, Rivers said extrication and cribbing was used by High Point to remove the driver of one of the trucks. He said the driver in the other truck was already standing out of their vehicle when emergency responders arrived at the scene.
Rivers said the patient was transported to the landing zone at the Pageland Airport and was transported by medical helicopter to Atrium Health Main in Charlotte.
He said the victim appeared to be in stable condition. He had no update of the patient’s condition at the time of this press release.
Rivers said Highway 9 was completely shut down for nearly two hours after the crash. The incident is being investigated by the S.C. Highway Department, he said.