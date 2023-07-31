COLUMBIA — DISCUS, South Carolina’s Virtual Library, a service of the S.C. State Library, is the “information place” for all South Carolinians. DISCUS, which stands for Digital Information for South Carolina Users, provides free 24/7 access to an electronic library of subscription databases with an array of resources, ranging from books and magazines to maps and videos. This collection of databases provides high-quality publications in an easy to navigate format for students and teachers alike. This free service allows students to safely search for up-to-date information without sifting through advertisements and non-educational results found in other search engines.
DISCUS, in partnership with the S.C. Department of Education, now offers free access to Tutor.com for South Carolina residents. Tutor.com offers free, real-time tutoring, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for English and Spanish speakers. Connect with a tutor on a variety of subjects, test prep assistance or parent coaching. South Carolina residents can access the free Tutor.com subscription by visiting scdiscus.org.