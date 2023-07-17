By VANESSA BREWER-TYSON
Pageland native Mary Ann Nicholson was very surprised and excited upon finding out she was chosen as Grand Marshal for the 2023 Pageland Watermelon Festival Parade.
Pageland native Mary Ann Nicholson was very surprised and excited upon finding out she was chosen as Grand Marshal for the 2023 Pageland Watermelon Festival Parade.
“I’ve only ridden in the Festival Parade one time,” Mary Ann said. “That was in the early 1980’s.”
Mary Ann, a 1968 graduate of Pageland High, said she rode on top of a convertible as “Parade Coordinator” for that particular parade. This year she rode in a beautiful red and white float with many of her family members.
Although she was very busy during the festival, she said she was still happy about being Grand Marshal in this year’s parade.
Nicholson and her husband Mack, who passed Jan. 26, brought the Watermelon Festival back to town in the early 1980’s. They organized it each year until they handed it over to the Chamber of Commerce in 2002.
“For years Mack and Mary Ann produced the Festival,” remarked Timothy Griffin, president of the Pageland Chamber of Commerce and festival organizer.
“Although the Festival was dedicated to Mack this year, we celebrated Mary Ann for the work she does,” Griffin said. “Behind every good man, is a good woman.”
Nicholson and her family own Nicholson Farms, which is located at the Pageland Farmers Market on Hwy. 601 North. She and her husband owned and operated Melon Beach for 10 years until they closed it last year.
Nicholson has four sons, 11 grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.