MONROE — Mr. Ronald Howard Davis, 57, of Monroe, NC went to be with his Lord on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at his home with his loving family by his side.
Mr. Davis was born on Feb. 14, 1966 in Covington, KY to the late Michael Thomas Davis and Linda Murphy Davis. Mr. Davis served his country in the US Army for four years. Following his service, he served and protected his fellow citizens by working with various fire departments. For the past seven years, he worked with Pageland Fire Dept. where he loved all his fellow firefighters as family. Mr. Davis would help anyone who was in need. He enjoyed listening to music especially Rock & Roll and watching old movies. He loved to go to the beach and grill for his family. He liked going out with Jamie on his boat.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Tina Cahill.
Mr. Davis is survived by his wife of eleven years, Judy A. Davis of Monroe; son, Shane Davis; daughter, Tara Staas; step-son, Jamie Griffin (Arianne Large) of Monroe; step grandchildren, Jasmine Griffin, Hannah Griffin, and Mason Griffin and step-great granddaughter, Ellie Griffin.
The family greeted friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 3, at the Pageland Community Center prior to the service. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service was held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, at the Pageland Community Center with Dr. Joel Dale and Pastor Jeremy Johnson officiating.
Inurnment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park of Pageland with Military Honors and Fireman Honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615 or Hospice of Union Co., 700 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe, NC 28112 or Pageland Fire Dept., 111 N. Poplar St., Pageland, SC 29728.
