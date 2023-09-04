PAGNWS-09-05-23 OBIT DAVIS, RONALD

MONROE — Mr. Ronald Howard Davis, 57, of Monroe, NC went to be with his Lord on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at his home with his loving family by his side.

Mr. Davis was born on Feb. 14, 1966 in Covington, KY to the late Michael Thomas Davis and Linda Murphy Davis. Mr. Davis served his country in the US Army for four years. Following his service, he served and protected his fellow citizens by working with various fire departments. For the past seven years, he worked with Pageland Fire Dept. where he loved all his fellow firefighters as family. Mr. Davis would help anyone who was in need. He enjoyed listening to music especially Rock & Roll and watching old movies. He loved to go to the beach and grill for his family. He liked going out with Jamie on his boat.