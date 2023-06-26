RubyWhat: The town of Ruby is sponsoring its annual 4th of July Parade and Fireworks Celebration.
When: Saturday, July 1, starting at 4 p.m.
Where: Ruby Elementary ball field
Details: There will be vendors at 4 p.m.; a parade at 5:30 p.m., music by Darren Deese at 6 p.m.; and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
McBee
What: The town is sponsoring a 4th of July Celebration
When: Saturday, July 1; gates open at 4 p.m
Where: McBee Recreation Complex, 465 S. 11th St.
Details: There will be fireworks, inflatables, food trucks, and live performances by FGH Band, Tru Sol Band and Lindsay Morris. For more information, call 843-335-8474.
Cheraw
What: The town is sponsoring an Independence Celebration parade and family fun day.
When: Monday, July 3, starting with a parade at 11 a.m.
Where: Market Street, (downtown)
Details: All children are welcomed to ride their bikes, trikes or wagons/strollers in the parade. Prizes will be awarded for the most patriotic costume and best decorated bike, trike, or wagon.
What: Family fun day
When: Monday, July 3, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Where: Cheraw High School stadium, from 6:00 p.m. — 10:00 p.m.
Details: There will be food vendors, games, water slides and live music by “Chairman of the Board” band. Fireworks will start at 10 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and towels.