Traci Fontenot, a New Heights Middle School teacher, is the vice president of a foundation founded by Fontenot and her brother, Michael Fontenot, in honor of their late father.

The STEAM club at New Heights Middle will benefit from a NASCAR Day Give-A-Thon grant awarded to the Terry J. Fontenot Memorial Foundation.

The Terry J. Fontenot Memorial Foundation was founded by New Heights teacher, Traci Fontenot, and her brother, Michael Fontenot, in 2010 in honor of their father, who passed away that year with thyroid cancer at the age of 54.