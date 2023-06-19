The STEAM club at New Heights Middle will benefit from a NASCAR Day Give-A-Thon grant awarded to the Terry J. Fontenot Memorial Foundation.
The Terry J. Fontenot Memorial Foundation was founded by New Heights teacher, Traci Fontenot, and her brother, Michael Fontenot, in 2010 in honor of their father, who passed away that year with thyroid cancer at the age of 54.
Traci Fontenot, vice president of the Fontenot Memorial Foundation, said her father was very involved in the different neighborhoods in which he resided. She said he went “above and beyond” the call of duty to render help in any capacity he could.
She said the Foundation has partnered with other nonprofits, local businesses, and schools to support children throughout the Carolinas since it was started.
In May, the foundation partnered with the NASCAR Foundation in celebration of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary. The NASCAR Day Give-A-Thon was held May 16 through May 20 for 75 hours, with more than 800 small profit organizations across the country participating. The Give-A-Thon raised more than $618,000.
NASCAR gave 75 bonus grants to a participating nonprofit each hour during the event.
“Our organization was very lucky to have been the third nonprofit selected for a grant,” Fontenot said.
Fontenot said the funds, which totaled $750, will go towards the Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Math (STEAM) club at New Heights Middle and to first year educators in Chesterfield County to help with supplies for their classrooms.
Fontenot said the Memorial Foundation had previously raised $910 through social networking, which will also go to the STEAM club and other projects at the school.
“I see first hand what these children need,” Fontenot said. “I want students to understand career choices and opportunities available for them through the STEAM path.”
She said the more goal-oriented the students are, the more they will focus on career paths at an early age.
“Students will be more focused on academics and raising test scores,” remarked Fontenot. “The earlier they understand why they are doing all of this work, they’re going to be more inclined to focus on their academics.
“If we want the community to be successful, we must work together,” she remarked. “We want to raise active and responsible citizens.”