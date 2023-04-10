EDITORS NOTE: Photographs shown with this story are from a simulated exercise and are not from an actual crash scene.
PAGELAND — The Pageland Rescue Squad sponsored its annual “Prom Night Reenactment” crash at Central High Thursday, April 6, to warn this year’s prom goers about the consequences of intoxicated and distracted driving.
Volunteers of Pageland Rescue, along with local emergency first responders from Highpoint, Sandhill, and Pageland Fire departments, Lifeguard EMS, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pageland Police Department all came together to demonstrate to juniors and seniors at Central the effects of driving while intoxicated, texting and other distractions. Baumgartner Funeral Home and GasMan Ministries also assisted with the reenactment.
Fire trucks, police cruisers and rescue ambulances were used in the demonstration. Jordan Seidhom provided the helicopter.
The Scenario
There was a reenactment of a two-vehicle crash involving three students with injuries and entrapment. The victims, (played by students,) had a varying degree of simulated injuries that responders had to manage, as well as patient extrication.
One student was simulated to be deceased and was carried away by the funeral home. Another student was arrested on the scene for driving under the influence, and the other student was flown out by a simulated medical helicopter.
According to Pageland Rescue, the main message of the whole event was enjoying the prom in a responsible manner, while abstaining from driving while intoxicated and while distracted.
“We hope all the juniors and seniors of Central High School have a great prom,” remarked Jay Rivers, captain of Pageland Rescue. “And we hope everyone heeds the message of today’s event.”